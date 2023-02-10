NFL Fan Experience kicks off at Phoenix Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl 57

The NFL Fan Experience is an interactive showcase that lets fans immerse themselves in the history of the game.

PHOENIX (WPVI) -- Fans who make the trip to Arizona will be getting much more than just the experience of the Super Bowl game itself, with plenty of other incredible experiences to be had before kickoff.

The Phoenix Convention Center is hosting the NFL Fan Experience.

From the 40 yard dash, to selfie stations that allow fans to pretend they're the pros, to a display featuring every single super bowl ring - the NFL Fan Experience is a mecca for the mega fan.

Action News anchor Brian Taff takes us on a tour.

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.