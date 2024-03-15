1 injured after masked man opens fire inside deli in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire inside a deli in Philadelphia's Nicetown section Thursday night.

According to investigators, a masked gunman opened fire around 11:15 p.m. at the Junction Beer Deli on the 4500 block of North 20th Street.

There were two employees and six customers inside at the time.

A 35-year-old man was struck twice in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say there are cameras inside and outside of the deli.

They hope those cameras captured something that can help with their investigation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

There were reports of a second person being hit in the hand, but police say no victim has come forward.