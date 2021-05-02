Teen seriously injured after 2 gunmen open fire on SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire on three people inside a vehicle on Sunday morning.It happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot on the 1400 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue.Police say two gunmen exited a black SUV and started shooting while the driver of a 2006 Mazda Tribute was reversing in the parking lot.The victims then exited the vehicle and started running from the gunfire, said police.A 17-year-old victim was found inside a laundromat suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.Police say a 19-year-old man and another male victim were also injured in the shooting. There is no immediate word on their conditions.The gunmen are still being sought by police. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.