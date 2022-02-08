fire

Police searching for traveling nurse who set NJ hospital worker on fire

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.
HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Police are investigating after a traveling nurse set a Hackensack University Medical Center worker on fire Monday morning.

Authorities say a 54-year-old employee got into an argument with traveling nurse Nicholas Pagano, who is not a hospital employee but working there as a contracted nurse since mid-November.

After the argument, Pagano allegedly set a female worker on fire and struck her with a wrench inside a break room around 5:20 a.m.

She was initially treated in the emergency room at HUMC and then transported to another medical facility for treatment.

Authorities say Pagano fled in a car after the incident.

Police believe he's driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey plates.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced that Pagano is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

Police say Pagano should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackensack Police Department at (201) 646-7777.

