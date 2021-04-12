FYI Philly

Top chef Nick Elmi opens new restaurant The Landing Kitchen

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Top chef Nick Elmi opens new restaurant The Landing Kitchen

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Celebrity Chef Nick Elmi and business partner Fia Berisha have opened The Landing Kitchen in Bala Cynwyd.

The all-day cafe is serving an upscale menu with "simple, healthy and sometimes gluttonous" options according to the Top Chef alum.

The Landing is located on Pencoyd Landing just across the Pencoyd Bridge in Manayunk and an easy stop along the Pencoyd Trail which runs along the Schuylkill River.

The huge outdoor patio offers scenic views along the river and a great space to dine al fresco.

The project is just getting underway. The team hopes to create outdoor activities along the river like farmers markets, concerts and yard games.

For now, the space is a versatile landing for either a quick stop coffee or juice or to spend some time working at a satellite location.


The Landing Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
617 Righters Ferry Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbala cynwydfyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News