Gov. Murphy urges New Jersey residents to take pandemic 'seriously'; 2,089 new COVID cases reported Friday

Officials said the daily numbers have not been this high since early May.
#COVID19 UPDATE: We’re reporting 2,089 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 236,523.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 30, 2020
Everyone needs to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/ab6sbBvHjo
On Friday, health officials said there were 2,089 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 236,523.
Murphy said there are seven new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 14,546 lives lost.
Sadly, we must also report seven new confirmed #COVID19 deaths for a total of 14,546 lives lost.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 30, 2020
All seven of these deaths occurred within the past 15 days.
This virus has been waiting for us to get lax. Stay vigilant, safe, and smart.
On Thursday, Murphy warned that a second wave of the coronavirus is not off in the future, it's happening.
"It is coming and it is coming now," he said, adding that many cases are linked to small gatherings in private homes.