Gov. Murphy urges New Jersey residents to take pandemic 'seriously'; 2,089 new COVID cases reported Friday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy is urging New Jersey residents to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after state health officials reported more than 2,000 additional positive cases on Friday.

"Everyone needs to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands," he said in a tweet.

Officials said the daily numbers have not been this high since early May.



On Friday, health officials said there were 2,089 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 236,523.

Murphy said there are seven new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 14,546 lives lost.

"This virus has been waiting for us to get lax. Stay vigilant, safe, and smart," he tweeted.



On Thursday, Murphy warned that a second wave of the coronavirus is not off in the future, it's happening.

"It is coming and it is coming now," he said, adding that many cases are linked to small gatherings in private homes.
