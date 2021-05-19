New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ to offer vaccine incentives as part of 'Operation Jersey Summer'

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- As part of "Operation Jersey Summer," a number of COVID-19 vaccine incentives will be offered to residents in the state of New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Wednesday from Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park.
Officials say the statewide public awareness campaign is aimed at vaccinating all eligible individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey against COVID-19.
The new incentives include a State Parks Vax Pass, providing free access to New Jersey's 51 state parks and facilities including Island Beach State Park; a free glass of wine at participating New Jersey wineries; and dinner with Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.
"Millions of New Jerseyans have rolled up their sleeves and received a vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, but there is still much work to be done in order to reach our goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated New Jersey adults by June 30," Murphy said. "In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Garden State Wine Growers Association, we are giving New Jerseyans more reasons to step up and visit one of our 1,700 vaccination sites to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. We are determined to reach our vaccination goals and make this the best Jersey summer yet."
Vax and Visit with the State Parks Vax Pass
Beginning Thursday, May 27, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will offer a free State Parks Vax Pass under the new "Vax and Visit" campaign to all New Jersey residents who receive at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccination by July 4, 2021.
The State Parks Vax Pass, which will be of the same value as the Annual State Parks Pass, will allow free access to all of New Jersey's 51 State parks and forest facilities that charge daily walk-in or parking fees, from Thursday, May 27 through December 31, 2021.
New Jersey residents who have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to request a State Parks Vax Pass upon entry at any one of the state's 51 parks, including Island Beach State Park.
The Department of Environmental Protection will also provide refunds to residents who already purchased Annual State Park Passes this year and have been fully vaccinated.
Uncork the Vaccination
In partnership with the Garden State Wine Growers Association, New Jerseyans ages 21 and over who receive their first COVID-19 vaccination in the month of May can visit one of New Jersey's participating wineries and receive a free glass of wine.
Participating wineries include Amalthea Cellars, Auburn Road Vineyards, Bellview Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Salem Oak Vineyards, Terhune Orchards, Tomasello Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards in Pohatcong, and White Horse Winery.
Dinner with the Governor and First Lady
Beginning May 19, individuals age 18 or older who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey since the roll-out of the state's program in December, can enter to win dinner along with a guest with Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.
The winner will have the choice between dinner at Drumthwacket, the official Governor's residence located in Princeton, or the Governor's residence in Island Beach State Park. Entries must be submitted by May 31. To enter, visit covid19.nj.gov.
