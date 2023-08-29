Child found in Evesham, New Jersey home with dozens of dead dogs, 2 charged

Police add that as many as 100 dogs may have died in the home, and some could be buried on the property.

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people have been charged after officers investigating suspected animal cruelty made a shocking discovery - a child living inside an Evesham, New Jersey home with dozens of dead dogs.

Rebeccah Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty.

Evesham police say the investigation began on Monday when officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Main Street after a witness reported seeing sick and malnourished dogs.

Officers made contact with the homeowners and said they found the remains of 30 dead dogs. Police add that as many as 100 dogs may have died in the home, and some could be buried on the property.

Another 14 living dogs were found, along with a number of cats and rabbits.

Nine of the dogs are being treated at an animal hospital, and one had to be euthanized.

A child who was living in the home was removed by police due to the unhealthy conditions.

That child is now in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case, including anyone who provided animals to the residents of this home, is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983- 4699 or email mahand@eveshampd.org. To send anonymous tips, text ETPDTIP to 847411