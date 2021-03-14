forest fire

Large forest fire shuts down Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, NJ

BRICK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A large forest fire has shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey on Sunday.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, crews from the surrounding area are currently battling a large forest fire with multiple structures burning at this hour near the Lakewood Industrial Complex in Brick Township, New Jersey.

"The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an active wildfire in Airport Road & Cedar Bridge Avenue. Please avoid the area at this time," said officials.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the Parkway is closed between exits 83 and 90 in both directions.

Firefighters closer to Philadelphia are also battling a brush fire along the Delaware River in Salem County, New Jersey.

Firefighters battling brush fire in Salem County, NJ on March 14, 2021.



No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 6abc as we continue to follow more on this developing story.
