Teen and toddler missing in New Jersey may be headed to Philadelphia

VINELAND, New Jersey -- An urgent search continues for a teen girl and a toddler from New Jersey who went missing over the weekend.

Akera Johns, 16, and Hakeem Hintzen, 1, were last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland.

Akera is described as a black female standing 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Hakeem is described as a black male standing two feet tall and weighing approximately 35 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be traveling to the Philadelphia area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

Police say anonymous tips are welcome.