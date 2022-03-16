Crews hard at work repairing potholes around Camden County, NJ

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County, New Jersey announced a joint initiative to fix potholes plaguing area roadways.County officials said crews from the Department of Public Works have been dispatched to repair the potholes created by severe winter weather conditions.Over the past nine weeks, crews have filled potholes throughout the city. They are responsible for laying approximately 10 tons of asphalt per week, totaling over 90 tons since December.The Camden County Highway Department has filled more than 1,250 holes in the city this year but some were repetitive due to weather conditions."The condition of the streets has an immediate impact on people regardless of whether they drive, walk or ride a bike. And after this year's bout with snowstorms and frequent freezing temperatures, our roadways have had more potholes open up than ever before," said Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer, who also serves as the liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works. "So that is why it's one of our top priorities to fix the potholes and roadway issues that are present in the city and the county at large."Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen on Wednesday said he's committed to improving the roadways."Last September, we announced the City's Department of Public Works repaired 5,822 potholes and contracted to filled an additional 454 potholes city-wide. Since that time, an additional 2,500 potholes were filled by DPW and almost 200 tons of asphalt has been used to repair roadways. The pothole and repair program continue to focus on making short-term, immediate repairs to our neighborhood streets," said Carstarphen.