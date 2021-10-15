jersey shore

Businesses, New Jersey shoregoers enjoy warm October weather

"It's crazy because it's beautiful, it feels like August," said Tricia O'Loughlin.
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Friday was an October treat for those who love the warm weather.

Though the calendar says autumn, the mercury says summer, and that is good news for the Jersey Shore. Business owners say they are cashing in on the unseasonable temperatures.

In Ventnor, some people hit the boardwalk for some exercise, either riding their bikes or going for a jog, while others brought their beach chairs to lounge on the sand.

"This is exactly what retired teachers do," said Mary Lou Short, from Woodstown, New Jersey. "They just enjoy the fact that they're not in the classroom, and their colleagues are. It's the best feeling ever, especially with this sun."

In Margate, fall decorations were displayed outside storefronts, but summer was on many people's minds as they looking at clothes on racks outside in October.

"Something nice for my kids, make them happy," said Nani Palelashvili.

The warm weather helping businesses clear out the last of their summer gear.

"They're still coming in for bikinis, board shorts, flip flops, sunscreen, sunnies, so it's pretty great for us right now, kind of slowly moving through all our leftover summer stuff," said Cassidy McClain, who works at Heritage Surf and Sport in Margate.

Business was also booming on the boards in Ocean City. Some people even visiting from out of town.

"It's actually pretty nice in Boston right now, it's like 70, but this is a little warmer, a little better for the beach," said Alex Sheng, who was visiting from Boston.

Others visiting had to come for salty, but sweet treats. The crowd on the beach compares to a summer day.

"It's crazy because it's beautiful, it feels like August," said Tricia O'Loughlin, from West Chester. "Summer won't give up."
