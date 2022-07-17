tiktok

'No Shampoo Movement' on TikTok trades in shampoo for items from the pantry

A lot of people are deciding to ditch their shampoo, and turn to pantry products.
A new hair care trend is taking over TikTok.

A lot of people are deciding to ditch their shampoo, and turn to pantry products.

This is being called the "No Shampoo Movement", and it aims to use less chemicals and go more natural.

Those natural ingredients include egg yolks, vinegar, rice water and even rye flour.

Plus, these "kitchen beauticians" create zero waste.

Though some of you may be asking a very obvious question.

"I think the most common question is doesn't your hair smell, doesn't it smell like eggs. No, you wash it out. I actually go about three weeks between each wash and just use warm water in the meantime," says Glenda Folsom.

Health experts say this can be "iffy" and create possible buildup on your scalp if you don't wash the ingredients out well enough.

They say the best bet is to just stick with your shampoo.
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
