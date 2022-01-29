snow

Snow quickly pilling up as nor'easter hits New Jersey

"If you don't have to be out here, don't come out here," said one man who was trying to make deliveries to seniors.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Snow piles up in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The snow started piling up quickly in New Jersey on Saturday morning as a powerful nor'easter made its way up the East Coast.

There were double-digital snowfall totals in the Garden State as the sun came up, with some areas already seeing a foot of snow on the ground.

Action News reporter Trish Hartman was in Pleasantville as the storm hit. High winds were blowing the snow sideways as it fell.

We talked to one man who said he had to be out in the storm to serve the people who were counting on him.

"Out here delivering door-to-door- newspapers in Margate to the seniors who are waiting. They're going to be calling wondering where their paper's at," said Gervasio Chevere.



He said the roads were in bad shape.

"If you don't have to be out here, don't come out here."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpleasantvillenor'eastersnowwinter weathersnowstorm
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
LIST: Snow emergencies, closures and delays
Road crews in Philly in a race against heavy snowfall, high winds
High winds complicate snow removal in NJ suburbs
Coastal communities under Blizzard Warning until 4 p.m.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Continue
High winds complicate snow removal in NJ suburbs
Road crews in Philly in a race against heavy snowfall, high winds
LIST: Snow emergencies, closures and delays
Snow Emergency declared for Philadelphia
NJ declares state of emergency ahead of nor'easter
Winter hurricane? 'Bombogenesis' explained ahead of weekend storm
Show More
Police: 2 women in custody after landlord shot, killed in West Philly
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
Crews provide free snow removal for elderly, disabled
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Moderna launches trial for HIV vaccine that uses mRNA technology
More TOP STORIES News