Youth career fair coming to Norristown High School

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Looking to hire! A career fair aimed specifically for high school students is coming to Norristown High School, but organizers say this is more than just about finding a seasonal job.
The goal is to get teens thinking about their summer plans and beyond graduation.
The Norristown Police Department is one of the organizers of the event that will serve at least 400 students between 16-18 years old.
"If we don't bring this alternative, they may not have this opportunity to be inserted in formal businesses, formal jobs, with regular time in work," said Rosy Calderon, Community Liaison for Norristown Police Department
Calderon says the fair goes beyond trying to find seasonal employment.
"We are training students that want to participate on how to prepare a resume, how to search, strategy searching processes to find a job," she said.
These are skills Calderon says will help down the road.
Right now, she says they have about 20 businesses signed up to participate, with the goal being 40.
The Norristown Police Department has put a call out on social media asking interested Montgomery County businesses to step up and give back.
"Hopefully we can impact their future, otherwise they may not be able to find in Norristown," said Calderon.
Those businesses interested in participating can CLICK HERE.
The career fair is April 26th outside Norristown High School with a rain date of April 27th and 28th.
