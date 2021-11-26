Man fatally struck by stray bullet inside Norristown home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Norristown, Montgomery County say a stray bullet from a shootout entered a home and killed a man who had been visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday.The shooting happened Thursday at about 9:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Arch Street.In surveillance video obtained by Action News, you can hear multiple shots being fired.Neighbors said they heard at least a dozen shots outside, and that cars were struck by bullets.One bullet went through a window of a home and struck a man inside. A family member and several neighbors told Action News that the man did not survive his injuries."I was sitting in my home enjoying my TV and Thanksgiving night and I heard what I thought at first was fireworks, and lo and behold it was five shots. After that I heard another eight shots," a neighbor said.Further details have not yet been released.The investigation is ongoing.