6-year-old girl shot during West Philadelphia gun battle released from hospital, $10K reward offered

Action News obtained exclusive video of the gun battle that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of North 42nd Street.
Witnesses said people inside two cars pulled up and started shooting at each other while families on the block were having a cookout.
At least one bullet struck the 6-year-old girl in the chest while she was in front of her home.
The young girl was taken to Temple University Hospital and then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS or 911.
