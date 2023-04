Cape May County Zoo in New Jersey welcomes female otter Ariel, baby lemur

Ariel was sent to be a companion for the zoo's resident bachelor otter, Mork.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Guests at the Cape May County Zoo may spot two new faces soon.

The zoo welcomed Ariel, a female North American River Otter from the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo also added a baby lemur to its growing family.

So far, zookeepers are not sure of the baby's gender. But, they do say the lemur looks strong and healthy.