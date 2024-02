Police investigate deadly crash in North Coventry Township, Chester County

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in North Coventry Township, Chester County are investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened in the area of S. Hanover Street and Lenape Crossing around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Based on video from the scene, it appears two vehicles were involved.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.