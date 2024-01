The woman is listed in stable condition.

Woman recovering after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

Police say they found the woman in a bedroom after responding to reports of gunshots on the 4800 block of North Mascher Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

She is listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they are looking for a man dressed in a black Nike sweatsuit, driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, who was seen fleeing the scene.