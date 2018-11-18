The Philadelphia Water Department said there has been an underground water main break in North Philadelphia Sunday night.Residents who live near the intersection of Marshall Street and Montgomery Avenue told Action News they heard what sounded like explosions on their block just before 6:30 p.m.Water Department crews arrived to discover an 8-inch main had broken. Officials partially shut down service, which allowed residents to still have water during repairs.Officials said they were not sure if what residents reported hearing was related to the water main break.------