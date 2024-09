The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in North Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of West Harold Street at around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

So far, police have no motives or suspects.