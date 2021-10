PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying a gunman who opened fire on a 30-year-old man in North Philadelphia.Cameras showed the suspect on the 800 block of Perkiomen Street back on July 18.Police say the suspect fired several shots at the 30-year-old man before fleeing the scene.No one was hit, but several cars were struck by gunfire, officials say.Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.