Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle

Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.

Police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Popeyes fast food restaurant in North Philadelphia may have stemmed from a love triangle.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday just minutes after the restaurant on the 400 block of Lehigh Avenue closed for the night.

Police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.

A male passenger sitting in the backseat was pronounced dead. Employees identified the victim as a 19-year-old manager.

A teenage girl who used to work at the business and another young man in the car was also shot multiple times but survived.

The franchise manager kept the restaurant closed for the day Tuesday out of respect for his employees.

He didn't want to speak with Action News on camera, but he says the victims were good kids who were like family to him.

Investigators are still trying to sort through the details, but say the motive likely stemmed from a love triangle.

Philadelphia has recorded 337 homicides as of August 8. That number is up 4 percent from this time last year.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.