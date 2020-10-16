Man dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in North Philadelphia.It happened around 12:22 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.Police received numerous 911 calls for a man with a shotgun on the block.Officers responded to the location and found a man had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.