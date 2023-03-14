North to Shore Festival: NJ governor announces three-city summer celebration of arts, technology

The North to Shore Festival will feature concerts, movies, comedy shows and presentations from leaders in tech and business.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A three-city celebration of arts and technology is coming to New Jersey this June.

Governor Phil Murphy announced the North to Shore Festival on Monday.

It will feature concerts, movies, comedy shows and presentations from leaders in tech and business.

"This superstar event, held over three weekends in June, will attract folks from all over, creating another great reason for tourists to visit the Garden State as well as opportunities for local businesses in three of our iconic cities to shine," said Murphy.

The festival will be held in the following cities:

Atlantic City (June 7-11)

Asbury Park (June 14-18)

Newark (June 21-25)

Local talents will be joined by global headliners including Halsey, Santana, the B52s, Remember Jones, Bill Burr, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert with Jim Gaffigan, Alanis Morissette with Aimee Mann, Marisa Monte, Daymond John, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Natalie Merchant, The Smithereens, Brian Fallon, Southside Johnny and more.

Tickets for the North to Shore Festival will go on sale on Friday, March 17, 2023, at NorthtoShore.com

