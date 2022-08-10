Lehigh Valley teenager dies after being injured working with woodchipper: Police

The 17-year-old male victim has not been identified, but police say he is from Coplay Borough.

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old male died after being injured while working with a woodchipper in the Lehigh Valley, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Arriving troopers found the teenager who had suffered critical injuries.

State police say troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance.

The victim was then transported by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He died of his injuries a short time later. No further details about how the injury occured have been released.

The 17-year-old male victim has not been identified, but police say he is from Coplay Borough.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.