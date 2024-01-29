Cases of meat stolen after thieves break into tractor-trailers in Northeast Philadelphia

Three suspects got away with a total of five boxes of meat products after three tractor-trailer trucks were burglarized in Northeast Philadelphia.

Three suspects got away with a total of five boxes of meat products after three tractor-trailer trucks were burglarized in Northeast Philadelphia.

Three suspects got away with a total of five boxes of meat products after three tractor-trailer trucks were burglarized in Northeast Philadelphia.

Three suspects got away with a total of five boxes of meat products after three tractor-trailer trucks were burglarized in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves made off with cases of meat early Monday morning after three tractor-trailer trucks were burglarized in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the three trucks were parked on C.F. Congdon Parkway around 1 a.m. and were waiting for a refrigeration facility to open around 6 a.m. when the thieves struck.

The suspects cut the rear door locks on all three trucks that were occupied at the time.

One driver said he felt jostling and surprised the suspects when he went back to check out what was going on.

Three suspects got away with a total of five boxes of meat products and no injuries were reported.