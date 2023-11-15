Philadelphia police are looking for four men who robbed a refrigerated truck and made off with meat early Wednesday morning.

4 sought in meat heist after refrigerated truck robbed in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for four men who robbed a refrigerated truck and made off with meat early Wednesday morning.

This unusual heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The tractor-trailer was parked overnight at the Jetro Restaurant supply warehouse lot, across from the Sports Complex.

Police say the men were wearing all black, and stole several cases of meat from the trailer.

Some slabs of beef spilled out and were left behind as the suspects fled in a Ford Explorer.