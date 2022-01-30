Firefighters battle Northeast Philadelphia fire in freezing conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia.The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on the 7200 block of Lynford Street.Firefighters battled the flames in the freezing conditions. They evacuated the two homes on both sides of the residence that was on the fire.Crews placed the fire under control around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene putting out hotspots.No injuries were reported.