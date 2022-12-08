Krampus visit, holiday pop-up shop among events this weekend in Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties is hosting eight festive and merry events for this coming Holiday Second Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northern Liberties will look and feel more like the North Pole this weekend.

Their Holiday Second Saturday has fun for the whole family, and many ways to check off those holiday lists.

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is taking over both the inside and outside courtyard of North Bowl for its biggest Holiday Pop-up Shop ever.

"It's gotten bigger every year," says Kristine Kennedy, the executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. "It's all local makers, including some actual Northern Liberties businesses that are setting up. Everything is local and handmade."

They are expecting about 30 local vendors. You can also bowl and hang out with Krampus, the Nordic legend that's half-goat, half-demon monster, known for punishing misbehaving children at Christmastime.

"Sitting on Krampus' lap is once in a lifetime," Kennedy says.

There's also a giant holiday marketplace at Tendenza and another one at Jerry's Bar, where you can also take photos with Santa.

Santa will also be taking photos at Heritage.

You can have brunch with the Snow Queen at Figo, and then end the day with the famous Northern Liberties Parade of Spirits. It kicks off at 4 p.m. at Liberty Lands.

"This is a Northern Liberties tradition, also largely featuring Krampus," Kennedy says. "It started a really long time ago with just a couple of neighbors, and it's really grown. It's just a beautiful event. It takes over Liberty Lands with all kinds of lights and very elaborate costumes."

There are also trunk shows, festive happenings, holiday cocktails and dishes, and make-and-take workshops.

Click here for the full list of events.