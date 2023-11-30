WATCH LIVE

Possible northern lights sightings expected in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey

A geomagnetic storm heading towards Earth may cause the northern lights to be visible in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Thursday, November 30, 2023 11:51PM
Geomagnetic storm may cause the northern lights to be visible in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth.

As a result, the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, may be visible in parts of northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey late Thursday night.

Experts said it is best to go out within two hours of midnight and get far away from city lights for the best chance at spotting the lights in the sky.

The storm can also cause disruptions with electronics, radio frequencies and GPS signals.

