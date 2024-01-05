One year later: 'Sickest person in Ireland' is home, healthy, and stronger than ever

After a near-death experience while visiting family in Ireland, Matthew Small is bouncing back and breaking his personal strength records.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One year ago, Matthew Small was deemed by doctors as the 'sickest person in all of Ireland'. You might remember seeing him on Action News looking a lot different than he does today.

We shared his story once more when he was warmly welcomed back to his home in Levittown.

Fast forward to today, he is healthy, thriving, and breaking his personal strength records at Crunch Fitness in Fairless Hills.

"January of 2024, I'm lifting even more than I was before I got sick and quite frankly, a lot of my recovery has to be given to the fact that I'm so tight on my exercise regime," said Small.

Small spent his 21st birthday unconscious in the hospital. He is hopeful that his 22nd birthday on January 16th will be much better.

"I'm back riding my motorcycle everywhere all the time, I'm out with friends, you know, I'm back at work, I'm basically doing everything I used to like to do," he said. "And I've been able to do more so now because I try new things."

To learn more of Matthew Small's story, watch the video above.

