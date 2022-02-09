lucasfilm

Disney+ unveils 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series premiere date, new poster

By Danny Clemens
EMBED <>More Videos

Step inside the world's largest Star Wars museum.

WASHINGTON -- Lucasfilm's long-awaited limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed the series' premiere date Wednesday during the company's quarterly earnings call.

Ewan McGregor returns to his role as the series' namesake character. Along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, the series' cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.



Disney has said the series is set a decade after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" but hasn't released many other plot details beyond a behind-the-scenes look at the show released in November as part of Disney+ Day.

"There's a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough," McGregor said in the November preview.

Added director Deborah Chow, "This is quite a dark time that we're coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it's not safe."

"At least he has this one task left: to keep Luke safe," McGregor continued.

"That's definitely a starting place for our story. The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there," Chow, who is also an executive producer on the series, said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LUCASFILM
'The Book of Boba Fett' stars talk new streaming series on Disney+
Disney's Bob Iger reflects on career, delivers 1 last weather forecast
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
TOP STORIES
Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Germantown
Massive water main break floods Philadelphia neighborhood
What caused mysterious booms in NJ? No one seems to know
Body found on college campus is that of woman last seen on Jan. 5
Suspect identified who carjacked vehicle, led Philly police on chase
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
Show More
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
What prompted 'no-knock' warrant that led to deadly MN police shooting
1 dead in Schuylkill Expressway crash
Family outraged after hospice unit abruptly announces closure
More TOP STORIES News