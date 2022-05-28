jersey shore

'It's nice to be back': Visitors fill the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend

Businesses on the boardwalk were thrilled to welcomed shoppers.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Visitors fill the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While rain poured down Saturday afternoon in Ocean City, New Jersey, many still enjoyed the sun shine earlier in the day.

"I already got a tan line. It's hot like every time the sun comes out. It's just beaming," said Jaden Foster of Mays Landing.

For some, it was their first trip to Ocean City's beach.

"I'm just trying to keep her out of the sun as much as possible because I'm just not sure how she'll do with it," Corinne Faulls, from Clementon said about his daughter Danielle.

For recent high school graduates like Skylar Barmat, a trip down the Jersey Shore felt different this time around.

"Like everyone used to hang out on the beach, but we're older now, so it's like we don't know what to do," said Barmat from Abington Township., Pa.

Up on the boardwalk, many people walked around enjoying themselves during Memorial Day weekend.

"It's nice to be back out after COVID, so it's nice to have a Memorial Day weekend where you can actually hang out," said Jasmine Nieves from Egg Harbor Township.

Businesses on the boardwalk were thrilled to welcomed shoppers.

"This is definitely, you know, our biggest opening weekend which is really awesome. We're really excited that it's finally here. We're ready to kick start summer and hope it keeps going up from here," said Sophia Terry, manager of Sand and Stitch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean citybeachesjersey shorememorial day
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JERSEY SHORE
Indoor go-kart raceway kicks Atlantic City into new gear
Boardwalk improvement plans announced in Atlantic City
Family of 70 enjoys five decades of vacationing in Ocean City, NJ
Group aims to raise $2M to preserve 'Lucy The Elephant' attraction
TOP STORIES
Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in West Oak Lane
One man dead after West Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: Sunny & Pleasant Sunday
Officials ID 5 killed in Pottstown explosion; most were children
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Victim of elementary school attack says it could have been prevented
Police: Store owner robbed, assaulted with brick in North Philly
Show More
Dann Cuellar retires after 34 years at Action News
Another Trenton, NJ firehouse hit by gunfire
Rainy start to Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
More TOP STORIES News