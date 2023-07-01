Jersey shore fills with visitors enjoying Fourth of July holiday weekend

The Ocean City boardwalk is where most people wanted to be on a day like Saturday.

"This is nice, it should be like this all summer," said one beachgoer.

The sun wasn't too hot, especially considering it's the Fourth of July weekend.

"It has a nice breeze going through," said 11-year-old Avary, who was walking the boards.

"I just brought the kids down to enjoy the day," said Bianca Humphrey from South Philadelphia. "It's beautiful, it's beautiful. This is nice, it should be like this all summer."

There was some serious business going on in the sand; kids were digging holes and being buried, and some splashing down at the shoreline.

The conditions on the water were described as choppy and cold.

Grace MacLean visited the shore from Tennessee. Her first stop was Manco & Manco Pizza.

"Sit on the beach, walk the boardwalk, get on some rides, and get some Polish water ice," said MacLean about her other plans for the weekend.

The kids at the shor also had their to-do lists.

"Swim, be at the beach, eat, candy, walk the boardwalk food."

But if you're in the mood to just relax instead, some may want to grab an ice cream and a bench.

"I'm a people watcher, I sit here and watch the people go by," said Elwood Whittington of Woodbury, New Jersey.