Ocean City cancels holiday fireworks, Night in Venice parade; Wildwood 4th of July show still on

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey -- Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian says this year's Fourth of July fireworks and Night in Venice Parade are canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"I believe these are important traditions to preserve, and I had hoped that we would be able to plan for safe events. But with the enormous influx of people we've seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events. The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority," said Gillian.
Just 30 miles south, in Wildwood, officials say the Fourth of July fireworks show will go as planned.
The fireworks will also continue every Friday after the holiday, July 10 through September 4.
Wildwood officials say the new location will be the beach at Rio Grande Avenue (behind the Wildwoods sign).
