Wind-driven fire damages 5 homes in Odessa, Delaware

ODESSA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Five homes were damaged early Saturday morning due to a wind-driven fire in Odessa, Delaware.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the unit block of Corbit Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had already engulfed one home. Strong winds are blamed for spreading the fire to neighboring homes.

Three of them were destroyed and two others endured significant damage.

It took about three hours to bring the fire under control.

The damage is estimated to be around a million dollars.

No injuries were reported but 16 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.