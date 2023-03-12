WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fire

Wind-driven fire damages 5 homes in Odessa, Delaware

Three of the homes were destroyed and two others endured significant damage.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, March 12, 2023 4:55AM
Wind-driven fire damages 5 homes in Odessa, Delaware
EMBED <>More Videos

Five homes were damaged early Saturday morning due to a wind-driven fire in Odessa, Delaware.

ODESSA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Five homes were damaged early Saturday morning due to a wind-driven fire in Odessa, Delaware.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the unit block of Corbit Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had already engulfed one home. Strong winds are blamed for spreading the fire to neighboring homes.

Three of them were destroyed and two others endured significant damage.

It took about three hours to bring the fire under control.

The damage is estimated to be around a million dollars.

No injuries were reported but 16 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW