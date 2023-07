The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the death of a second fallen police officer in the last 24 hours.

Philadelphia police have not yet released the cause of his death.

Officer Kevin Whetstone died on Friday night, the same evening Officer Lynneice Hill died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car.

Whetstone served in the 39th district.

He was a loving husband and father.

