Funeral to be held for Philadelphia police officer who died from medical emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car earlier this month will be laid to rest this week.
Officer Lynneice Hill, a 24-year veteran of the department, died on July 14 after suffering a medical emergency.
She was a loving wife and mother of three.
Officials say a visitation will be held Tuesday at the Jones Temple Church of God in Christ in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood.
Funeral services will follow on Wednesday morning.