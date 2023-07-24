Funeral to be held for Philadelphia police officer who died from medical emergency

A Philadelphia police officer who died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car earlier this month will be laid to rest this week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car earlier this month will be laid to rest this week.

Officer Lynneice Hill, a 24-year veteran of the department, died on July 14 after suffering a medical emergency.

She was a loving wife and mother of three.

Officials say a visitation will be held Tuesday at the Jones Temple Church of God in Christ in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood.

Funeral services will follow on Wednesday morning.