Deptford Township community supports police officer shot in line of duty with blood drive

A blood drive took place on Friday in honor of Officer Robert Shisler.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Community support continues for a Deptford Township police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

The American Red Cross set up shop at the Almonesson Lake Fire Company Hall, where 115 people signed up to donate.

Shisler was shot during a scuffle with a suspect on March 10. As of Friday night, he's still in the hospital.

"So family members and family friends decided that since he had received 70 blood transfusions during his recovery, they wanted to bring blood donors out," noted Sheri Ferreira with the American Red Cross.

Shisler has been on the force for four years.

A chaplain with the Voorhees Police Department also attended the blood drive to bless the event and prayed for Shisler's recovery.