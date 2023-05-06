Pub hosts 'beef and beer' fundraiser for NJ officer shot, injured in line of duty

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Communities in South Jersey continue to rally behind an officer who was seriously injured in the line of duty.

Nipper's Pub in Deptford Township was packed on Friday night in honor of 27-year-old Officer Robert Shisler.

The pub hosted a "beef and beer" night with 50-50 raffles and giveaways.

Organizers say the proceeds benefit Shisler and his lengthy road to recovery.

Seven weeks ago, Shisler was wounded after he stopped a pedestrian, which turned into a chase and a struggle, and ended with shots being fired.

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., was killed.

Shisler was shot in the leg and critically wounded.

He is still recovering in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital.