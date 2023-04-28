Deptford police officer shot on duty still in critical condition; community offers support

Officials say 27-year-old Officer Robert Shisler is still in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Seven weeks after a Deptford Township police officer was shot in the line of duty, he is still in critical condition at the hospital.

"He still is in the intensive care unit. Every day he is still battling," said Detective Sergeant Bob Jones with the Deptford Township Police Department.

Shisler was shot and wounded on March 10 after he stopped a pedestrian, which turned into a chase and a struggle, and ended with shots being fired.

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., was killed.

Shisler was shot in the leg and critically wounded.

The incident is still under investigation by the office of the attorney general.

Since the shooting, fundraisers and signs of support have popped up throughout the area.

A blood drive was organized in honor of Shisler earlier this month, as he needed dozens of transfusions.

A fundraiser in Gloucester County last month drew a large crowd.

Nonna's Pizza in Deptford is donating $1.50 of every purchase to Shisler's recovery.

"Deptford being such a tight community and us knowing the family, I wanted to help out and do the right thing," said owner Nick Umile. "The community came together and everybody's backing the Shisler family."

While these efforts are heartwarming, police say they're also helping Shisler and his family.

"Officer Shisler was injured on duty, so that's going to be a workman's comp issue. But there's going to be a lot of outside costs that are associated with his treatment," said Jones. "Could be things like retrofitting his home to make it easier for him to get in and out."

At the Woodbury Walmart, hundreds of blue light bulbs have been given out to customers.

People have been using them outside their homes as a sign of solidarity.

"We wanted to give out as many blue lightbulbs as we can, so people can show support in any way possible," said store manager Sean Appenzeller. "We were able to give out 400 lightbulbs in three days. And when you can drive around town you can absolutely see it."

"Just the symbolic gesture of they're lighting their house blue, it just really makes you feel good, that you have the support of the folks in this town," said Jones.

Lawn signs will be sold at the Deptford Township Police Department on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's being organized by a family support group that works with the department.

They expect to sell out very quickly, but organizers say they plan to have more made soon.