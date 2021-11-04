Ice skating and winter fun return to Dilworth Park this Friday

Dilworth Park is being transformed into a winter wonderland.
On Friday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the season's grand opening of "Woodland Winter at the Rink."
The rink will feature skating fairies, snow flurries, ice carving, stilt walkers and more.
The Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin will also offer seating and meals to keep you fueled for all the fun.
The rink will remain open daily through February 27, 2022.
Online reservations for timed, 90-minute skating sessions are encouraged.
CLICK HERE to view skating session times and purchase tickets.
City officials say the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will return on Saturday, November 20, and the Deck the Hall Light Show premieres on Monday, November 22.