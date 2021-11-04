Philadelphia officials, residents are ready for the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you take a look around Philadelphia's Dilworth Park, you can see the city already has decorations up and is ready to kick off the holidays.This season is expected to look similar to pre-pandemic years as more events are back in-person."They don't have school tomorrow so I can take him here," said Marjorie Edge, from Voorhees, New Jersey, planning on bringing her son to the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink.Next door, some families have already begun making memories in the Wintergarden on Greenfield Lawn."It would be really fun if we had like snow, then it would feel like Christmas," said Joey Santonacita, from Freehold, New Jersey.Crews at Love Park are getting ready for tourists and locals to shop at Christmas Village."We were on the tour bus and they were telling us that they're changing the landscape again because this becomes Christmas Village," said Stephanie Olson, from Burnsville, Minnesota.After COVID restrictions last season, this year the village is back with almost 70 vendors, which will be an economic boost to the city."It's just driving people to Center City, and I think that's the goal," said Andrew Emma, Park Manager of Love Park.The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is something to be thankful for before your turkey dinner."Remember this baby is 102-years-old, it's been going on for a long time. We took a little hiatus last year, but we're back," said 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica.if you're headed out of town over the holiday, parking spots at the airport are going to be in short supply, according to airport officials.The economy lot at Philadelphia International Airport is still closed. Airport officials are urging people to arrive three hours early to find a parking spot, or plan alternative ways to get to the airport like by public transportation."The airport right now has 12,000 spaces, and they will fill up quickly," said Jim Tyrrell, Chief Revenue Officer Philadelphia International Airport.The live tree lighting will be the focus of Philly Celebrates The Holidays on Thursday, December 2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 6abc. Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan will host this event.The new holiday lights parade takes place on December 4 and will air on 6abc the following day, Sunday, December 5, at 2 p.m.