Officials: Missing 8-year-old Camden boy located

Officials say an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing in Camden, New Jersey has been located.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the community came together to help locate Aashir Brown.Brown was last seen at his home on the 800 block of Hunter Street at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.Authorities announced he had been located around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.Despite our requests, they have not given any more details about the circumstances of Brown's disappearance or if there was some criminal activity related to it.