Pennsylvania senators call on Norfolk Southern Railway to better prepare after Ohio train derailment

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman are calling on Norfolk Southern Railway to be better prepared following a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The derailment took place on February 3, when 38 freight trains derailed and spilled toxic chemicals.

Those chemicals impacted nearby Darlington Township, Pennsylvania.

The senators want Norfolk Southern Railway to join the Federal Railroad Administration's Confidential Close Call Reporting System, also known as C3RS.

This allows railway employees to anonymously report "near misses" without employer disciplinary actions.

It's believed Norfolk Southern Railway has been hesitant to join C3RS because of the anonymous provision.