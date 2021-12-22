coronavirus testing

Olney Charter High School offers free COVID-19 testing following student's death

17-year-old senior Alayna Thach died from COVID-19 last week.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly school offers free COVID testing following student's death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Free COVID-19 testing was available Wednesday morning for students, family and staff at Olney Charter High School in Philadelphia.

It's been a difficult time for the school community.

Last week, 17-year-old senior Alayna Thach died from COVID-19.

"She was a great student, a very important part of our community," said principal James Thompson. "We're definitely trying to heal, with everything that we have going on, but we are a tight-knit school community."

RELATED: Dozens of Olney Charter High School teachers call out sick after student's COVID death
EMBED More News Videos

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has teachers at a Philadelphia school demanding more be done to protect them in the classroom.



Aspira, the company that runs the school, says the decision to provide testing comes after the rapidly spreading omicron variant and is the latest in a series of safety protocols.

Educator Leigh Pesko felt it was important she get tested before seeing family.

"Over the holidays knowing I might be around some family members, to make sure that I can show that they're not at any risk, being a teacher and being around multiple kids," explained Pesko after her nasal swab.

SEE ALSO: Drexel, Penn issue booster requirements; Cheltenham goes virtual

Some members of the teaching staff have been critical of the school's COVID safety protocols since Thach's death. On Monday, administrators say 41 teachers called out forcing the school to switch to online learning.

The school offers contact tracing and has said Thach did not contract covid at school.

Classes will remain virtual through Thursday and then winter break begins.

"Our goal is always to make sure we're maintaining the absolutely safest environment for the staff and students in our building, and this was an opportunity for us to just do something additional, that's really beneficial," Thompson said.

Additional testing will be available for the school community on Thursday morning.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiacoronavirus testinghigh schoolcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
TOP STORIES
Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video
Philly police officer, homeowner shot during robbery investigation
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Charges filed after woman struck, killed by boat propeller
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
PHL expecting nearly 1M travelers through the new year
What to know about breakthrough COVID infections
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
Watch: Postgame Show breaks down Eagles' win over Washington
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey killing
More TOP STORIES News