Thieves steal copper wiring for last working light at Olney youth football field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A youth football field that's been hit by vandals recently was struck again. Earlier this week, we learned thieves stole the copper wiring out of eight of the nine lights at the Olney Eagles field.

On Monday, team officials and supporters held a press conference announcing the creation of a fundraiser to help replace those lights.

Then, just hours later, the organization said the thieves returned to the field and ripped the copper wiring out of the last working light.

Now the youth football team, as well as the girls cheerleading squad, is in jeopardy of missing out on the season.

"This is part of our tools to fight violence in the City of Philadelphia. This kind of activity is preventive and, quite frankly, we need more of this in neighborhoods across the city," Democratic Mayoral Nominee Cherelle Parker said.

The cost of replacing the stolen wiring is between $30,000 and $50,000.

The city's electricians union has already offered to make the repairs for free, once the materials are paid for.