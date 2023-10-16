WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia youth football team's season in jeopardy after field lights vandalized

Monday, October 16, 2023 10:11PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia youth football team is in jeopardy of missing out on its football season after its field was targeted by vandals.

Authorities say the thieves stole the wiring from inside the field lights at the Olney Eagles football field.

This has also upended the girls cheerleading squad's season.

The cost of replacing the stolen wiring is between $30,000 and $50,000.

Democratic Mayoral Nominee Cherelle Parker asked for the public to help raise the money.

"This is part of our tools to fight violence in the City of Philadelphia. This kind of activity is preventive and, quite frankly, we need more of this in neighborhoods across the city," Parker said.

The city's electricians union has already offered to make the repairs for free, once the materials are paid for.

